Motley Crue Releases 2 New Songs as 'The Dirt' Premieres on Netflix

The highly-anticipated Mötley Crüe biopic is finally here, and with it comes The Dirt Soundtrack. It contains 14 tracks covering the prime of the band’s career, plus four new songs. We’ve already heard “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” featuring Machine Gun Kelly, and the surprising cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” Now come the other two new songs.

“Ride the Devil” and “Crash and Burn” both prove that Mötley Crüe still has plenty of music left in them, and despite signing a “cessation of touring” agreement in 2014, it’d be surprising if this is the last we hear from them. Both new songs are loud, heavy, aggressive and fun and don’t sound out of place alongside the current hard rockers they helped inspire.

The Dirt was directed by Jeff Tremaine of Jackass fame, and stars Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil; Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee; and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.