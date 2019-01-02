Madonna Performs "Like a Prayer" with Son During Surprise NYE Appearance

In the last days of 2018, New York City’s Stonewall Inn named Madonna as an ambassador. The iconic watering hole is marking the 50th anniversary of the riots there that helped launch the LGBTQ movement. Madonna took her role to heart with a surprise New Year’s Eve performance at the bar.

The singer delivered a speech in front of an enthusiastic crowd in which she reflected on how far society has come and how far it still needs to go.

“I stand here proudly at the place Pride began,” Madonna said. “If we truly look and we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color, and we all need to love and be loved.”

Next, Madonna led in to her 1989 hit, “Like a Prayer,” as her young son, David walked out to join her on acoustic guitar.

“This is a very important moment for me, and I hope it is for you too. I’d like to ask everyone here tonight to put your hands together and say a little prayer.”

Madonna is expected to release a new album in 2019, but there’s still no word on exactly when.