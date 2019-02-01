Mötley Crüe Super Bowl Teaser Revealed

When you need to get somewhere fast, Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart” is proven to provide the necessary octane. So when time is running out to save Alex Rodriguez’s Super Bowl party, the high-energy track is the perfect soundtrack for the Planters peanut mobile.

We now know what Mötley Crüe was teasing earlier this year in a cryptic tweet that included the date of the big game and a peanut emoji. Their Dr. Feelgood hit is featured in one of the million dollar commercials that features a cameo by Charlie Sheen.

The band has been maintaining a high profile as their long-awaited biopic The Dirt is set to premiere on Netflix on March 22nd. The movie is being directed by Jeff Tremaine of Jackass fame, and stars Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil; Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee; and Iwan Rheonas guitarist Mick Mars. Watch for continuing coverage in the coming weeks on RADIO.COM.

Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs for the movie, and we can also expect to hear some of the band’s other staples like “Looks That Kill” from their 1983 breakthrough album Shout at the Devil.