Live + Bush Announce Joint Tour to Celebrate Iconic Albums

Two of the albums that helped define the sound of the 90s turn 25-years-old this year, and the bands that created them are joining forces to celebrate in style.

Live and Bush will hit the road for a joint summer tour. It kicks off June 6th in Mashantucket, CT and wraps up September 8th in Rochester, MI. Tickets go on-sale to the public on March 15th.

It's that time again! The ALTIMATE TOUR with @Freaks4Live goes on sale Friday, 3/15. VIP Ticket Packages - Including show ticket, meet & greet with the band & side stage viewing - Available from 3/11 Pre-sale starts 3/11 with code: Altimate More info at https://t.co/7xz29K4atq pic.twitter.com/Kkpx1Qdcfp — BUSH (@bushofficial) March 5, 2019

Both bands released breakthrough albums in 1994. Live’s Throwing Copper featured a list of hits including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” and “Lightning Crashes.” Meanwhile, Bush was burning up the airwaves with tracks like “Machinehead,” “Comedown,” and “Glycerine” from Sixteen Stone. The fact that those albums demanded airplay in the same year Green Day released Dookie, Pearl Jam released Vitalogy, and Weezer released The Blue Album is a testament to their influence.

All of those releases contained songs that appeared on college party mixtapes everywhere, and now two of the bands are coming to an amphitheater near you to reminisce. Check out the full list of dates below.

June 6 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater

June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 8 – Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival

June 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

June 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

July 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

July 28 – Kansas City, MO @Starlight Theatre

July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

August 2 – Wichita, KS @Hartman Arena

August 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 7 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 9 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion

August 10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

August 11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino

August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

August 24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 4 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 7 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

September 8 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre