Listen to "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue in 17 Different Styles

“Kickstart My Heart” is one of Mötley Crüe’s hardest-rocking and intense songs. It’s certainly a fan favorite, as a recent RADIO.COM poll proved. But what would the track from 1989’s Dr. Feelgood sound like if Imagine Dragons covered it? Or Dean Martin? Fortunately, we don’t have to wonder anymore.

Ten Second Song Guy Anthony Vincent, who has also given Metallica and others the same treatment, has put his talents to the test once again and results are amazing. “Kickstart My Heart” also gets run through Led Zeppelin and Red Hot Chili Peppers filters, not to mention Saved By the Bell and “Baby Shark.”

Interest in Mötley Crüe is the highest it has been since the early 90s because of their new biopic The Dirt. It premiered on Netflix last week and traces the career of the world’s most notorious rock band.

The story of Mötley Crüe includes numerous stories you have to hear to believe. We recently sat down with bassist Nikki Sixx to separate fact from fiction. He told RADIO.COM whether he really cut himself in front of his mother and then had her arrested.