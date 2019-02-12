KISS Stops Traffic on Sunset Strip Before Whisky a Go Go Gig

KISS didn’t just play for a few hundred lucky fans at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood last night, the band also put on a show outside the legendary club.

A tour bus dropped off Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer on the other side of Sunset Boulevard so the guys could make a grand entrance - all while stopping traffic along the famed stretch of asphalt.

Cameras were everywhere as a crowd of people gathered to watch the spectacle unfold. At one point, all four band members stopped right in the middle of the crosswalk to make it clear to drivers that they owned the moment. KISS then posed for pictures before disappearing into the club.

KISS opened the show with “Deuce” and also performed crowd favorites “Shout it Out Loud” and “Detroit Rock City” during their 12-song set. Their End of the Road world tour continues tonight down the street in Anaheim.