Hear An Acoustic Outtake Of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

The Beatles are set to release anniversary editions of their iconic White Album on November 9th. The super deluxe 7-disc version features 50 mostly previously-unreleased session outtakes. One of them is an early acoustic work-up of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Related: RIP Geoff Emerick: How The Beatles Engineer Changed The Music Industry

According to Rolling Stone, it was recorded on July 25, 1968 with just Harrison on guitar and Paul McCartney on harmonium. The track gains authenticity when Harrison interrupts with, “Yeah maybe you have to give him his own mic,” before he continues singing, “Still my guitar gently weeps.”

That’s one of the quietist takes you’ll ever hear of the song. Now listen to one of the loudest, featuring the guitar solo from Prince that not many people realized he had in him.