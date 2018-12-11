Def Leppard Wins Fan Vote For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Why fan approval is a good omen for the British rockers

December 11, 2018
Bob Diehl
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

© Press Association

Def Leppard’s chances to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just got a big boost. The British rockers with hits like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” won this year’s fan ballot.

2019 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FAN VOTING

Def Leppard                547,647

Stevie Nicks                 427,844

Todd Rundgren           365,370          

The Zombies               329,052

The Cure                     264,443

The top 5 vote-getters are placed on a single ballot among the hundreds cast, but the fan ballot has been a good predictor of how things will turn out. The winner has wound up being inducted every year since the fan ballot was created.  The official selections will be announced on Thursday morning.

Related: Watch Def Leppard's New Video For "Personal Jesus" Cover

The other nominees this year are: Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Janet JacksonKraftwerkLL Cool J, Roxy MusicDevo, John PrineMC5, and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

Def Leppard is one of the top-selling rock acts of all-time and haven’t really gone away since their 1980 debut, On Through the Night. But until this year the band had been snubbed for even a nomination for the 14 years since it became eligible.

Def Leppard was also one of the first band's to play "in the round" when they debuted a new stage on their Hysteria tour in 1987.

 

 

Tags: 
Def Leppard
Stevie Nicks
Todd Rundgren
The Zombies
The Cure
Rage Against The Machine
Janet Jackson
 Kraftwerk
 LL Cool J
Roxy Music
 Devo
John Prine
 MC5
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan