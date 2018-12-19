Def Leppard Releases Video for Original Christmas Song

Def Leppard has released a video for their new holiday song, "We All Need Christmas. The sentimental clip begins with band members joking around with each other, before running through a compilation of fan videos.

On one section of the song, a young girl lip syncs “And may the light shine on you” in front of a cutout of the band, while a mom and her kids continue from their home with “and trust your hopes to see it through.”

“We All Need Christmas” appears on the British rockers’ new 2-disc career retrospective, The Story So Far. The album also features a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”