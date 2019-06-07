Chris Cornell Larger Than Life - Soundgarden Concert Film Coming to IMAX Theaters Nationwide

If you never had a chance to see Soundgarden live before Chris Cornell passed away, this could be the next best thing. The new concert film Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den is coming to IMAX theaters nationwide for one night only.

The performance was filmed at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on the last night of the band’s 2013 winter tour. Nearly every song from Soundgarden’s King Animal album was played, along with standards like “Fell on Black Days.”

“This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night,” Vicky Cornell said. “The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

The IMAX screenings will be held on July 1st with tickets going on sale on June 7th. The concert film will be available in more than 30 markets around the world. Participating IMAX theaters will be announced soon.

The screenings will come in advance of the release of Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den in several formats. It will be available in a super deluxe 4LP/2CD/Blu-Ray set. Fans can also buy just the Blue-Ray, CDs or LPs. You can pre-order your selection here.