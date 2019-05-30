Bruce Springsteen Looks for Redemption on the "Tucson Train"

Bruce Springsteen listens to an isolated riff made of strings, before muting the strings on his Gretsch to mimic the chugging sound of a train. The video for the third single from his forthcoming solo album features The Boss and his band, including wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, in the studio recording “Tucson Train” live.

The song from Western Stars – due out June 14th - is the latest example of The Boss’s stab at 70s Southern California pop. That style of music was his compass as he crafted songs for the new album. The new strings and horns-infused track finds Springsteen yearning for a second chance at a love lost.

“We fought hard over nothin’ / We fought till nothin’ remained / I’ve carried that nothin’ for a long time / Now I carry my operator’s license / And spend my day just runnin’ this crane / My baby’s coming in on the Tucson train.”

Springsteen doesn’t have any plans to tour in support of the new album, but fans may be happy with the alternative. The Boss says he’s ready to go into the studio with the full E Street Band this fall to record new music. He says the first album of new original material since 2009’s Working on a Dream will be released in 2020, and a tour will happen when they’re done recording.