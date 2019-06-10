Brian Wilson Thanks Fans for Support Amid Mental Health Scare

Brian Wilson and his family are thanking fans for their support amid trying times. The Beach Boys founder canceled his upcoming tour last week to deal with mental health issues that recently cropped up.

Related: Brian Wilson Sings "Love And Mercy" With Afghan Children

"After my last (back) surgery, I started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for a while," Wilson said in a message posted on his website. "I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now."

Four days after that announcement, a thank you note appeared on the same site and on social media: "Brian, Melinda and the Wilson family would like to thank all of you for your wonderful notes and good wishes. Brian looks forward to feeling better and seeing you again this fall. Love & Mercy."

Brian, Melinda and the Wilson family would like to thank all of you for your wonderful notes and good wishes. Brian looks forward to feeling better and seeing you again this Fall. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/AZhOZvTm81 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 10, 2019

In his initial statement, Wilson acknowledged the mental health struggles that he dealt with since early in his Beach Boys career. He said with the help of doctors and medications he has been able to live a wonderful, productive life with the help of his family.

The 76-year-old suffered a nervous breakdown at the height of the Beach Boys’ popularity in the mid-60s and quit touring to focus on writing and producing. Wilson’s life turned around after being removed from the care of controversial psychologist Eugene Landy in the early 90s to focus on more conventional treatment. That part of Wilson’s story was explained in the 2014 biopic Love and Mercy.

Mental health issues are very real -- and you are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or in distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 1-800-273-8255.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.