Brian Wilson Sings "Love And Mercy" With Afghan Children

Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson lent his vocals to a remarkable project that comes all the way from Afghanistan.

He joined a group called The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar on his 1988 song “Love and Mercy”

The story is told in the beginning of a new video about the experience: Two young sisters were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul in 2012. Their 8-year-old sister, Mursal, survived and is now the leader of The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar, whose members are all former street children. The group was founded by American musician Lanny Cordola, who moved to Kabul in 2015.

The young musicians recorded Wilson’s “Love and Mercy” as a tribute to Mursal’s sisters and other children who have endured war and poverty.

The video shows Wilson recording new vocals for the song, interspersed with the children singing and strumming on acoustic guitars in locations around Kabul.

“I’m glad music makes the children feel love and mercy,” Wilson said. “That’s what the music’s all about: making you feel happy.”