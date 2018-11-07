The Beatles Release Video For 2018 Mix Of “Back In The U.S.S.R.”

The Beatles have served up another appetizer before the release of the 50th anniversary edition of 1968’s White Album.

This time it’s a video for the lead-off track from the album, “Back in the U.S.S.R.” The grainy clip features lyrics from the song and archival Beatles footage.

That's just the latest track we've heard from the reissue. There were also unreleased versions of "Glass Onion" and an acoustic outake of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

The White Album anniversary editions, including a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring 50 mostly unreleased recordings, will be released on Friday. You can pre-order it here.