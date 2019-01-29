Alanis Morissette Musical Coming to Broadway

One of the seminal albums of the 90s is coming to Broadway. Alanis Morissette’s relatable rage over a failed relationship and other things helped move millions of copies of Jagged Little Pill, and now a musical based on the album is getting a bigger stage.

Morissette says the production will begin this fall, but no opening date has been given. The musical debuted last year at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jagged Little Pill features songs from the original album, including “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Ironic.”