4 Year Old Rocks Out to Soundgarden in the Car

Some Soundgarden fans may have a hard time picking a favorite track from the band’s hard-rocking 1991 album Badmotorfinger, but 4-year-old Dominic is partial to “Jesus Christ Pose.” And when the song comes on in mom’s car, just get out of his way.

Jasmina Dolce posted a video on YouTube of her son rocking from the comfort of his car seat. The little guy plays a little air guitar while mouthing the lyrics along to Chris Cornell’s screams. Dolce wrote that Dominic is a Cornell fanatic and called his performance “pretty stellar.” We have to agree. Check it out in the video above.

Dominic wasn’t done though. He was also feeling it on “Slaves & Bulldozers.” One YouTube commenter called it “parenting done right!”