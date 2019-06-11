Andy Grammer Schedules Minneapolis Tour Date

It's good to be alive (in Minneapolis) right about now.

The sensational Andy Grammer recently announced a North American tour, in anticipation of his fourth album, Naive.

Grammer is making a stop in Minneapolis, scheduled to play the Varsity Theater on Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14.

Via press release -

With his fourth album, Naive, Grammer provides a front row seat to his unique brand of unapologetic pop conscious music. Sonically, listeners are offered a variety of musical arrangements that range from raw stripped down productions to pop anthems. This album offers a new depth to his already deep reservoir of songs that focus on the good in the world. As Grammer say’s in the title track, “Naive,” “I just think we focus all our time on the poison and not the remedy.”

“Don’t Give Up On Me” went to #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and has crossed over 60 million total streams. The track also charted on the Spotify Viral 50 in multiple countries, and was added to Spotify’s Today's Top Hits as well as Spotify’s Top 200 US chart. Andy continues to dominate Adult Pop Radio with “Don’t Give Up On Me,” as the single hits Top 15 and has now spent seven weeks on the Shazam U.S. Top 100 chart.

“I have been labeled the positive guy for my entire career. The truth is that I am. But the positive guy is way more three dimensional than the world gives him credit for. Unfortunately, the word positive comes with the after taste of - simple, sweet, and NAIVE. To me, optimism is a full on war that’s fought everyday. It’s hard to stay positive when so much around us is negative. The word positive to me feels way more rebellious, persistent, heroic. This album digs into the story behind the smile. If it’s stupid to see the good in everything, then lord help me please, to be NAIVE,” said Andy Grammer.

Andy recently performed a sing along with the PS22 Chorus of Public School 22 in New York. The chorus has performed with a multitude of musical acts (e.g. Katy Perry, O.A.R and Carrie Underwood) and has had celebrated appearances on numerous national and international broadcasts throughout the years after its videos gained worldwide attention.

About Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the quadruple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy’s third full length album, The Good Parts, was released in December 2017 and includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 350 million total streams.