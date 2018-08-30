1Thing: Vampires Are Everywhere

Vampires are everywhere, vampire electronics that is. These energy vampires are always-on devices that consume electricity even when you are not using the device, also called phantom loads or stand-by power.

Estimates for that the average home range from 20 - 40 vampire appliances and electronics are in the home. A report from the National Resource Defense Council states that Americans are spending $19 billion a year in electricity costs from vampire appliances and electronics.

Common electronics using phantom loads include TV’s, cell phone chargers, laptop computers, TV cable/satellite boxes, internet routers, power strips, plug in air fresheners and motion sensor lighting. As consumers continue to expect instant access and constant connectivity to everything at their fingertips traditional appliance like washers, dryers, fridges and even slow cookers now have displays, electronic controls, and increasingly even Internet connectivity.

Two major offenders that most homes have are TV cable/satellite boxes and internet routers. Cable boxes are always running even when they are turned off thanks to spinning hard drives to record DVR programs, program guide updates and software downloads. Internet routers can be major power users as well; many users are reluctant to shut them off.

Avoid phantom loads by unplugging appliances or using the switch on the power strip to cut all power to the appliance.

Other ways you can slay your electronic vampires and save money and energy at home include:

Make this the 1Thing you can do to help make our world a better place!