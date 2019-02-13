1Thing: Count Backyard Birds and Help Bird Conservation

If you love birdwatching, you can help bird conservation by participating in the 2019 Great Backyard Bird Count. The Great Backyard Bird Count, February 15th-18th, is a free annual four day event in which bird watchers count birds to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are. The data collected can then assist in bird conservation. You can count for as little as 15 minutes on one day or for as long as you like each day of the event.

If you need help identifying the birds in your backyard, the National Audubon Society has some helpful tips on IDing 15 common species. You can find those tips here.

Ready to get started? Get more information and register for the 2019 Great Backyard Bird Count here.