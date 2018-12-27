1Thing: 5 Ways you can have a better impact on the Earth in 2019

2018 is almost in our rearview mirror, and it was quite a sustainable one for us. It was the first year of our 1Thing initiative, where we made a number of changes to our office. With 2019 just around the corner, we're busy planning more ways to have a bigger sustainable impact on Earth. Here are 5 things you might want to try, from Sustainably Chic:

Lead by example. Show others some easy ways to live a sustainable lifestyle. Celebrate the small steps. Just changing one small part of your lifestyle has an impact. Start with something small that you know you can change, and work your way up to more. Every step counts. Include everyone. What works for one person may not work for another. Encourage creativity to fit everyone's lifestyles. Remain positive. Never get discouraged about things you are not doing. Ever break a few of your own rules? It is OK! Always leave room for changes. Do not be set in your ways. Our lives are ever-changing, and so are initiatives to being green. Embrace the change.

Cheers to 2019 being greener than the last, and to embracing more 1Things!