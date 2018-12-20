1Thing: 4 Simple Tips to Hosting a Green Holiday Party

'Tis the season... for friends and family to gather and celebrate.

Of course, if you're hosting family or friends this year that means you're already well into thinking about where guests will be sleeping, what food to serve, how to keep the house tidy. We hear ya, it can be pretty taxing. Even more so if you're the environmentally-friendly type.

But don't worry, we consulted our friends at seventhgeneration.com to help compile some tips and tricks to being a green host this holiday season. Among their extensive list, we pulled out four can't miss tips every host and hostess should try this season. Check them out:

1. Wash Your Laundry in Cold Water

This one is especially for those of us who will have out-of-town guests spending some time living out of your guest rooms, but really everything from table linens to bedding can be washed with cold water. Since roughly 90% of the energy consumed by a washing machine goes to heating the water, why not give the environment a break? In fact, this is an eco-friendly tip you can use year-round.

2. Hang Your Laundry to Dry

If you have the time and space, hang your laundry instead of running the dryer. Now we know what you're thinking, hanging laundry is really a summertime thing. But honestly it's not! If you have the space, and the time before guests start arriving, try to find a warm spot in your house to hang your laundry.

3. Do The Dishes As You Go

Believe it or not, cleaning up as you gook not only saves water and energy, it also will give you more time to spend with friends and family. If you can't clean as you go, no worries, try this tip out: fill your sink with warm water and just a drop of dish soap. Then, when you have a free moment, stack the dishwasher.

4. Use Real Tableware

Not only are the holidays a great time to show off your fine china, they're a huge opportunity to limit the amount of paper and plastic waste your family creates. And don't worry about not having enough for all of your guests. Make it a fun tradition and have everyone bring their own plates to create a trendy mismatched theme.