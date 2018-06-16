Gifts and bag. Presents, pleasant.

13 Green Gift Ideas For Dad

By: Heather Rivera

June 16, 2018
1Thing

Here are some Green gift ideas for Dad that will also make Mama Earth Happy!

  1. UncommonGoods– Men’s Toiletry Bag
  2. Rickshaw Bagworks– Zero Messenger
  3. Toad&Co– Men’s organic cotton clothing and accessories
  4. Organic shaving/skin care products
  5. Green Gadgets– This site has a bunch of cool green gadgets!
  6. Etón Corporation– Etón Solar-powered speaker system
  7. Solar Portable Charger
  8. Green Living– This site has ideas in a ton of different categories. Their travel section presents great eco-friendly ideas for places to travel to.
  9. The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass– The pass will guarantee your dad access to more than 2,000 Federal sites across the U.S!
  10. Mr. Beer– Dad can make "green beer" w/ a home brewing kit. Click here for more brewing ideas. 
  11. EcoGolf Mama Earth friendly golf products and 411
  12. Organic Whiskey– Find a range of organic whiskies, from Koval in Chicago to Benromach in Scotland. The whiskies range from organic single malt to bourbon and rye.
  13. National Farmer’s Market Search: Go to a local Farmer’s Market and get what you need to create a nice dinner for Dad!

Here are more places to check out to show Dad some green love on his day:

Green Living Online  

howstuffworks/top Green tools  

Eco-cue/ecofriendlygrill   

TheUltimateGreenStore

