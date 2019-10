You know we love to GET WILD on 104.1 JACKfm!

Listen to the two-hour COMMERICAL FREE Ride with Remy on Tuesday to win tickets to see the Minnesota Wild live and in-person!

Remy is hookin' you up with tickets at 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 for the Wild's upcoming game against the Montreal Canadians.

Rock out on-the-go with the Radio.com app.