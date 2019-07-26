WIN John Mayer tickets!

JACKfm is giving away tickets to see John Mayer LIVE in concert!

He's performing at the Xcel Energy Center on August 5th, and you can secure your tickets when listening to the two-hour commercial free ride with Remy! We'll start and end the ride with John Mayer ticket giveaways, so make sure you're tuned in at 3 and 5 pm for your chance to win.

Listen to JACKfm on the Radio.com app.

For more information on Mayer's tour, see the press release courtest of the Xcel Energy Center:

Known for numerous massive hits, such as last year's "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and many more, these "Evening with John Mayer" concerts will feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.

Singer/songwriter John Mayer has won seven GRAMMY® awards and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2018, he released the Gold-certified "New Light" while working on his eighth solo album, the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed The Search for Everything.

For the third consecutive year, Mayer toured with Dead & Company in 2018, who played to over 500,000 people on its third and largest tour. Additionally, he launched 'Current Mood,' his highly regarded Instagram Live show on Sundays, which some have dubbed, "the best way to start the week on a high note, maybe even the only way."