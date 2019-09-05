We Will Rock You is a musical hit coming to Mystic Lake Casino.

Listen to JACKfm - and you know we play Queen music all of the time - on Friday for your chance to win tickets to see We Will Rock You LIVE!

We'll be giving away tickets on Friday during the two-hour COMMERCIAL FREE Ride with Remy

For more on We Will Rock You, see the press release from Lappen Enterprises:

"With the recent Oscar®-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting September 3 in Winnipeg, Canada

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (“The Young Ones,” “Blackadder, “Popcorn”). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.”

The original West End production opened at the Dominion Theatre in London on 14 May 2002 and is currently the fifteenth longest-running musical in West End history.