Hall and Oates: First Five Rows!
Listen Friday at 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 to WIN!
August 16, 2019
No one hooks up great seats like JACKfm!
Sit in the first five rows when Hall and Oates rock the stage at The Minnesota State Fair.
Listen to the two-hour commercial-free Ride with Remy on FRIDAY at 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 to win seats in the first five rows!
If you're new to JACKfm, here's how it works. At 3:30, one lucky winner will win seats for the 5th row of Hall and Oates. At 4 pm you'll win tickets for the 4th row. Then at 4:30, the 3rd row, and so on and so on. Y'all get the point.