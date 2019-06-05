On Friday June, 7th listen to Remy Maxwell during the afternoon drive on 104.1 Jack FM to win tickets to the first five rows for 'New Kids on the Block.'

It's the 5-4-3-2-1 promotion and your only chance to sit in the front row for NKOTB.

For the On-Air Contest: For the New Kids on the Block tickets, listen to the Station between June 3rd, 2019 and June 7th, 2019 between 3:00pm CT and 6:00pm CT for the announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station contest line at 612-344-5225 will become a Prize winner, upon confirmation of eligibility. Starting on June 3rd, 2019, five (5) winner, upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see New Kids on the Block coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on June 11th, 2019. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $80.00 per ticket. Otherwise, 104.1 JACKfm’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.