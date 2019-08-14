RENT returns to Minneapolis

This week you can see RENT at the Orpheum Theatre for just $25!

The award winning musical returns to Minneapolis from August 14-18.

See below for the official press release and ticket information.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $25 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, which returns to Minneapolis to kick off the 2019-2020 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season Aug. 14-18 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

The $25 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Orpheum Theatre box office on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The $25 tickets (cash only) are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

Tickets for the general public are on sale on now at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by clicking to HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, call (612) 373-5665 or email MinneapolisGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

RENT performs Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Regular ticket prices start at $40.* All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Visit www.rentontour.net for more information.