WIN Moondance Jam VIP packages!

What's happenning at Moondance Jam this year?
Pre Jam Party on July 17
7:30p - Mountain Ash
9:00 - ThundHerStruck - The Ultimate all-girl tribute to AC/DC
10:30 - The Sweet
Thursday July 18
4:00p - Candlebox
6:00 - Allen Stone
8:00 - Goo Goo Dolls
10:00 - Train
Friday July 19
4:00p - Vixen
6:00 - Survivor
8:00 - Rick Springfield
10:00 - Skillet
Saturday July 20
4:00p - Cold Kingdom
6:00 - Molly Hatchet
8:00 - Gov't Mule
10:00 - Lynyrd Skynyrd
General Admission - Festival seating allows access to the entire concert area even the front of the stage!
VIP Tickets - Free food, beer, shaded seating, stage box access and more! VIP sell out early every year so don't wait too long to order.
General Camping - 3 or 4 day options, More space & no site fee. Must be 21+ for general camping.
Reserved Camping - Sells out every year - Sold on a "first-come, first-served" basis. Closer to the concert area than general camping.
Reserved Electrical Camping - Sold Out, Close to the concert area with electrical hookups.
Rockstar Tickets - Sold Out, Everything VIP delivers plus more.
Friends of Moondance - Buy tickets to both Moondance Jam & Jammin Country Fest & get your own party & perks during the Wednesday night Pre Jam!