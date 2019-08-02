FRONT ROW SEATS: Lionel Richie!

Two classics - Lionel Richie and the Minnesota State Fair!

But wait, this isn't your average ticket giveaway....

Listen to JACKfm on Thursday during the two-hour COMMERCIAL FREE Ride with Remy for your chance to win tickets to see the legendary Richie perform at the State Fair in THE FIRST FIVE ROWS!

Ticket giveaway on Friday is at 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, & 5:30! At 3:30, win tickets in the fifth row. At 4, Remy is putting you in the fourth row. 4:30, the third row. You get the point!

See below for a bio on Richie from the Minnesota State Fair:

"International superstar and Tuskegee, Ala., native Lionel Richie has a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having No. 1 records for nine consecutive years. With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, he also has an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, four GRAMMY® Awards, the distinction of MusiCares Person of the Year in 2016, and he was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017. Richie is known for mega-hits “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “We Are the World.” His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, when he penned smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still” and “Easy.” With his most recent All the Hits, All Night Long Tour, Richie sold out arenas worldwide with a set list of his brightest and best anthems. In recent years, he’s headlined festivals, including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Glastonbury, drawing the festival’s biggest crowd ever with more than 200,000 attendees."