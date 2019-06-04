Blink-182 & Lil Wayne coming to the Xcel Energy Center

Press release - Lil Wayne and Blink-182 coming to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul

For the first time ever, multi-platinum and award winning artists blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced a co-headlining tour across North America in the summer of 2019. Special guest Neck Deep joins on all dates. The tour has both artists playing indoors and outdoors in arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada all summer long.

With four Grammys and eight consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard Rap Albums chart, the luster of Lil Wayne’s accomplishments as a rapper rivals the bling of his signature gold chains and grill. With the release of 2013’s I Am Not a Human Being II, Wayne landed four more singles on the Billboard Hot 100, edging out Elvis Presley to became the male with the most entries on the chart – a whopping 109 in total. Singles like “Love Me” and “No Worries” featured his characteristic use of Auto-Tune to create a highly melodic hybrid of rap and R&B, propelling the album to a No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200. After becoming the youngest member on Cash Money Records’ roster when he joined the imprint at age nine, Wayne rose to fame with his group Hot Boys before achieving success as a solo artist. His instantly recognizable sound has been honed over 11 studio albums and made famous by hits like “Lollipop”, “How to Love”, and “She Will”. On the road with 2 Chainz in 2013 for the America’s Most Wanted Tour, Wayne treated ticket buyers to his hit-filled live concert, serving it all up with a hearty side of swagger.

Pop-punk rockers blink-182 had a stronghold on late ‘90s airwaves with alternative radio favorites like “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?,” and according to Hoppus in a December 2013 interview with BBC radio, they’re at it again. The pop-punk trio has plans to unveil a follow-up to 2009’s “Neighbourhoods” sometime in 2014. The dynamic San Diego area band, comprised of singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, emerged from the Southern California punk scene in the mid ‘90s with their debut album, “Cheshire Cat.” That release, coupled with their energetic live performances, landed them concerts alongside NOFX and Pennywise as part of the Warped Tour in their early days. Fast forward to the 21st century. Blink-182 has six studio albums under its belt, as well as two live releases, two compilation collections and three DVDs—not to mention trophies from the Teen Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. As for ticket sales, blink-182 has toured the world over, headlining gigs throughout North America, Australia, Europe and Asia. And it sounds like there’s more to come.

