Joe Rogan performing at the Xcel Energy Center

Press Release - Inquisitive and intense stand-up comedian Joe Rogan will be coming to Saint Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

A stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, Rogan is host of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring long form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on iTunes. Fans can watch the podcast on Ustream and the podcast can also be heard on Sirius XM's "The Virus" channel on Saturdays at Noon ET and Sundays at 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

Joe's Syfy TV series, Joe Rogan Questions Everything, premiered on July 24, 2018 with 1.3 million viewers as the highest rated Syfy reality series in five months. A life-long unexplained paranormal mystery-addict, the show features Joe venturing into unknown worlds and untapped territories to search for answers to life's most startling theories.

Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Pay Per View, Spike Television and now on FOX. Rogan's passion for MMA began with martial arts practice at the age of 13. Within two years, the Boston native earned a black belt and soon became the Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion four consecutive years. By the age of 19, Rogan won the U.S. Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and as lightweight champion went on to beat both the middle and heavyweight title-holders to obtain the Grand Championship.

Rogan was recently seen in the film Here Comes The Boom and he starred in the film Zookeeper (2011). Rogan hosted the high stakes game show Fear Factor on NBC in 2011/12 and previously for six seasons from 2001-2006. Prior to Fear Factor, Rogan played Joe Garrelli, the resident electrician on the hit NBC comedy series NewsRadio.

Rogan resides in Los Angeles and regularly performs stand-up locally and internationally.

"One of the most complex and exciting stand-ups working in America today. Like an idealistic hippy stuck inside the body of a testosterone-pumped U.S. marine. He's been likened to late great U.S. comedians such as Bill Hicks and Sam Kinison, but although he exhibits a similar brand of furious indignation, his observations and revelations are entirely his own. His angry, insightful act is an absorbing battle between his raw libertarian instincts and his refined liberal sensibilities." --William Cook, The Guardian

For more Joe Rogan check out joerogan.net

Follow him on Twitter @JoeRogan

Tickets will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Certain fees may apply.