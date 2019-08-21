JACK Shack at the Minnesota State Fair

Think before you answer.

What’s your favorite part of the Minnesota State Fair? There are too many incredible options to pick just one, right?

Whether it’s the cookies or fried food-on-a-stick, concerts, people watching, animals or something else, you’re thrilled that it’s finally time for the 2019 State Fair. We are too.

Some might say we’re “JACK’d” about it!

Make sure you visit the JACK Shack while you’re walking around the fair this year - located on the corner of Underwood & Wright.

This year we’re bringing the JACKfm photo booth! Plus, Remy will be broadcasting LIVE every weekday from 3-6 pm. *

There are a ton of new foods at the fair this year. Courtesy of our sister station News Talk 830 WCCO, here are a few that sound delicious.

NEW FOODS:

Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle: Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote, topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco: Beef brisket pit-smoked over hickory charcoal, shredded and topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a pickled kale crunch made with kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, radicchio, napa and red cabbage, with a drizzle of BBQ sauce; served in a flour tortilla with tortilla chips. At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north wall



Deep-Fried Dilly Dog: Pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried.

At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, east side

Duck Drummies: Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila lime dipping sauce.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Fried Tacos On-A-Stick: Two stuffed tacos – one filled with green chorizo and potatoes and one filled with a vegetarian black bean and corn mix – deep-fried, topped with crumbled cheese and a drizzle of guacamole salsa and served on-a-stick. (Aug. 28 - Sept. 2 only)

At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the InternationalBazaar, east wall

Grilled Sota Sandwich: Cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on Irish soda bread. Gluten-free and dairy-free. At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

Halo Cone: A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings. At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, upper level, east section near the stairs tower

Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings: All-natural white chicken chunks, breaded, deep-fried, tossed in Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and garnished with chopped scallions. Gluten-free. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street

Joey Mary: An iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods, including a chocolate bite, honey toffee crunch and almond cookie. At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

Lamb T-Bone Chops: All-natural, 100% grass-fed grilled lamb loins seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

No Bologna Coney: Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets



Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor varieties: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam with warm Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section

Shrimp & Grits Fritters: Aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce. Gluten-free. At Funky Grits, located in the Food Building, east wall

Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae: Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm real maple syrup and a maraschino cherry. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets

Tipsy Pecan Tart: Pecan pie infused with Dubliner Irish Whiskey and baked in a buttery shortbread shell. Gluten-free.

At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Turkish Pizza: A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Wingwalker Donut Flight: An assortment of hot, deep-fried cake donut holes and three syringes with DIY fillings – Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam. At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section