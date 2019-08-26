JACK Around at the State Fair
August 26, 2019
The Great Minnesota Get Together is here and JACKfm will be setting up shop all 12 days! Find us at the corner of Underwood & Wright to meet Remy Maxwell, win prizes and pick up some cool merchandise.
ALL FAIR LONG: Play People Watching BINGO & pick up your discount coupons for Jack’s Pizza
WEEKDAYS: Meet Remy when he broadcasts LIVE from the Fair Mon-Thurs from 3:00-6:00pm
Tuesday, August 27 - 31: Grab a pic at the Securian Financial Photo Booth & let us know how you Make Every Moment Count at the Fair!
Saturday, August 31: Register to win a Big Green Egg from All Poolside!
PLUS, stop by the booth each day for your chance to WIN TICKETS to The Who, Blink 182 & more!