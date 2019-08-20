JACKfm's 2019 Hogs for Heroes Ride with Remy was a huge success!

Over 350 riders came out to Zylstra Harley Davidson in Elk River and cruised over to Corcoran Country Daze for VIP access to the Warrant and Fire House concert - all benefitting the Minnesota Military Family Foundation.

Alexa Score from The CW was on-site with Remy and the entire JACKfm crew emceeing the event and interacting with riders.

Check out some of the video highlights courtesy of Alexa and The CW Crew.