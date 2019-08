The legendary duo of Daryl Hall and John Oates is performing LIVE at the Minnesota State Fair.

JACKfm is sending you to the show FOR FREE!

Listen to the two-hour commercial-free ride with Remy, Tuesday through Thursday this week at 3:30, 4 and 4:30 pm for your chance to win tickets.

As always, listen to Remy, and all of your favorite JACKfm artists on-the-go using the radio.com app.