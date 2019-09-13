Eddie Money passes away

The world lost a rock icon early Friday morning.

Eddie Money, the genius behind 'Take Me Home Tonight' and 'Two Tickets to Paradise' passed away at age 70, his family announced.

Via Rolling Stone Magazine, Money's family released the following statement.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money annonuced in August that he was battling Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer.

JACKfm will honor his memory with songs from Money's impressive discography. The legend was known not only for his vocals, but also playing the saxophone, guitar and keyboard.

May he rest in paradise.