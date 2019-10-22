The Eagles "Hotel California" 2020 Tour

The Eagles are adding St. Paul to their 2020 "Hotel California" Tour!

These legendary rock-n-rollers will play Xcel Energy Center on April 3 & 4th.

"Hotel California" 2020 Tour concerts will feature the 'Hotel California' set and accompanying orchestra & choir. That'll be followed by a full Greatest Hits set by the band.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday November 1 at 10am! Stay tuned to JACK FM for details plus how you can win a pair of tickets!

See below for an excerpt from the official press release...

"The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet...a 23-song set of solid hits that make up the soundtrack of any Baby Boomer or Gen X'ers lives. With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles' five-part harmony and five guitar-approach... (Henley's) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness."

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, lounge access, commemorative laminate and more.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.



In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016."

Listen to 104.1 JACK FM on-the-go using the Radio.com app