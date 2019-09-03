Listen to JACKfm on the Radio.com app

ROCKIN' OUT to Remy and 104.1 JACKfm has never been easier.

Here's what you have to do.

Click on the App Store or Google Play on your mobile device. Radio.com works on iPhones, Androids, and tablets.

Create an account.

Search 104.1 JACKfm and favorite our station!

Now, whether you're at the gym (or the bar named 'The Gym'), at the lake house, day drinkin', road trippin' or you just don't use an old school radio anymore - you can listen to the two-hour commercial free ride with Remy every single day. Listening on-the-go also ensures that you don't miss out on any chances to call in for contests, hear about upcoming JACK events, concerts and much more.

Follow JACKfm on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram too!