Alice Cooper coming to Mystic Lake Casino

Press Release - Rock icon Alice Cooper is teaming up with Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm for a co-headline amphitheater tour across North America in the summer of 2019. The 19-city tour will kick off July 17 in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Houston, and more before ending August 16 in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion.

Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Cooper brings an all new show and very different look than recent tours. Dubbed as "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back," new music is expected in time for the tour, produced by his longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. He produced 2017's acclaimed Paranormal album, featuring friends like ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce. Cooper's most recent release was in 2018 with the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris. In addition to recording and touring both on his own and with the Hollywood Vampires (with pals Joe Perry and Johnny Depp), Cooper continues his nightly syndicated radio show "Nights With Alice Cooper," heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 7. Get your seats here.