 Win a Blu-Ray Copy of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets!

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a
team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human
territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a
mission to the astonishing city of Alpha – an ever-expanding metropolis where species
from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge,
intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a
dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets,
and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard
not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Rated PG-13.
