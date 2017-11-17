In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a

team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human

territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a

mission to the astonishing city of Alpha – an ever-expanding metropolis where species

from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge,

intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a

dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets,

and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard

not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Rated PG-13.

Win a Blu-Ray Copy of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets!