By Scott T. Sterling

Paul Simon is saying goodbye.

The legendary singer-songwriter has revealed the final series of dates on Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour, with the new round of shows starting Sept. 5 in New Orleans, culminating with a trio of shows in New York City, Sept. 20-22. The location of the third NY show will be announced soon.

Among the new dates is a concert set in the city where Simon was born: Newark, NJ.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said in a press statement. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

See Simon’s final run of dates below.

9/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

9/8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

9/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

9/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

9/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

