By Scott T. Sterling

Mike Shinoda was in the mood to interact with fans last night (March 8) in West Hollywood.

The Linkin Park frontman held an impromptu fan meetup outside the former Tower Records building on Sunset Boulevard after putting out a call on social media.

The meetup was also so fans could participate in a new music video Shinoda is working, sharing the new song to the gathered fans after swearing them to secrecy (and asking them to turn off their phones).

The wild night kicked off on Twitter, with Shinoda letting it be known that he was in the mood to socialize.

Later, he jumped over to Instagram to share the details of the meetup, asking fans to stop by the Tower Records location and be in his new music video.

“I love to make art and I love to make music, and one reason I get to do that is because of you guys. I am just really, really grateful for that,” Shinoda told the gathered fans (via Linkin Park Live forum staff). “I have been writing songs in the moment. As I went on, not every song was a sad song. And they’ve been about a lot of things. I’ve started to put them together and it looks like it’ll be an album. It isn’t an album about grief, but it starts there.”

Shinoda played the song twice for the fans, which was catchy enough for many to sing along with the chorus the second time around. The new track is categorized as “Personal lyrics but optimistic…No rapping, kind of similar to ‘One More Light’ sound…Song grows, think of how ‘Shadow of the Day’ builds throughout the song…”

Fans outside of the lucky few who showed up to the video shoot will have to wait awhile to hear the new music, as Shinoda is still hard at work crafting the solo release.