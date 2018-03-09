Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Guns N’ Roses are for the children.

Such is the case with the 10-year-old Mr. Coolo, who has shared a passionate rendition of Guns N’ Roses 1988 hit, “Patience.”

Guns N’ Roses was so taken with the young boy’s version of the track that they shared on the band’s official social media accounts.

“Submit your version of any Guns N’ Roses song using #GNRcoversong and we’ll share some of our favorites!‬,” the legendary hard rock outfit captioned the video of Mr. Coolo’s take on “Patience.”

This isn’t the first time the tyke has turned up on a GNR track. Back in 2017, he shared his rousing rendition of the band’s timeless 1987 classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” sharing a video where he sings and plays all of the instruments on the track.

Watch the youngster rock out on both GNR songs below.