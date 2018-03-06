Justin Timberlake (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake recently put his Soho Mews penthouse up on the market for $8 million, eight years after he dropped $6.5 million for the 2,600-square-foot downtown New York City spread. The Man of the Woods singer also currently owns a $20 million penthouse in a celeb-friendly Tribeca building, where stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Taylor Swift, and Aziz Ansari have taken up residence. The Soho Mews home is a spacious three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo featuring a wraparound terrace and several distinctive design details, including floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal natural light, custom wood paneling great for putting art on display, and a stylish kitchen outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances (no doubt necessary for Timberlake’s wife, burgeoning restaurateur Jessica Biel).

With walls and floors covered in white marble, the home’s master bath is stunning and boasts a Kaldewei VAIO DUO oval freestanding tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Both the second and third bedrooms also feature en suite bathrooms for the ultimate in cozy living. The apartment building itself features a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a parking garage with a private entrance to the building, a common garden, and a fitness center. In addition to this place and Timberlake’s penthouse in Tribeca, the singer and his wife own another apartment downtown, also located in the Tribeca neighborhood in a former soap factory.