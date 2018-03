Since 2006, when 10,000 Days was released, Tool fans have been wondering when the next album would arrive. After countless false alarms that signaled the album would be coming in previous years, 2018 is the year it finally goes down and now we have more than just verbal confirmation as guitarist Adam Jones posted a studio clip to Instagram, stating “Day 1” alongside an emoji of a CD.

~ Day 1 📀 A post shared by Adam Jones (@adamjones_tv) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:22pm PST