Photo by Anthony Behar

Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst has done a lot of directing over the years – mostly music videos, but a couple of feature films, including 2007’s The Education of Charlie Banks starring Jesse Eisenberg, and 2008’s The Longshots starring Ice Cube. Now, he’s going to be back in the director’s chair with an actor of an older vintage.

Durst is directing an upcoming film called Moose, according to Variety, which will star the legendary actor, who starred in Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, among many others.