Who’s ready for some sick vinyl? Rob Zombie fans should be saving up for an epic new offering as the musician has announced an 11 album vinyl box set spanning his solo career, but also delivering one very cool nod to his pre-solo band White Zombie as well.

The set will include 15 platters in all, with several of the discs requiring second vinyl to be fully represented. Hellbilly Deluxe, American Made Music to Strip By, The Sinister Urge, Educated Horses, Hellbilly Deluxe 2, Mondo Sex Head, Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor and The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser albums will all be represented, as well as the live releases Zombie Live and Spookshow International Live. But the jewel in the crown for many fans will be the addition of Astro-Creep: 2000 Live, captured during a performance at Chicago’s Riot Fest in 2016, when Zombie decided to revisit one of White Zombie’s biggest albums in its entirety with his current band.

The box set is limited to 1,000 copies, with each platter being pressed on 180-gram vinyl. Zombie designed the box set, which also comes with a Creeper Robot 8gb USB stick that features all the albums included as uncompressed 44.1 kHz, 16-bit digital audio files, five collectible lithos designed by Rob Zombie and Hartman, with one of the lithographs signed by Zombie, a turntable mat designed by Zombie and a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth designed by Zombie and Hartman.

Zombie also designed the custom box that will house the set, with each box being foil-stamp numbered to distinguish its unique nature.

The Rob Zombie box set, as well as stand alone versions of Astro-Creep: 2000 Live, will arrive on March 30. You can pre-order the box set here.