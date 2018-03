truTV Impractical Jokers Starring The Tenderloins At MN State Fair Aug 30truTV Impractical Jokers Starring The Tenderloins at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.

Beach Boys with Special Guest The Righteous Brothers Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand On Aug 27!

JACK'S March Free Ticket MadnessAll Month Long You Could Win Tickets To 7 Concerts Here In The Twin Cities

Biggie Bucks!Win Biggie Bucks 12x A Day On The :12's From 6a-6p

Dead & Company Announce 2018 TourThe 24-concert tour begins on May 30 in Mansfield, Mass. and runs through July.

GRAMMY Awards: How Are the Trophies Actually Made?Craftsman John Billings, who resides Ridgeway, CO is known simply as the “Grammy Man." He has been designing the trophies for Music's Biggest Night for more than 30 years.

Keith Richards: New Rolling Stones Album in 2018“I’m going to sound like Trump — ‘It will happen; don’t worry about it’ — but it’s in the early stages.”

Prince's Paisley Park Sets Celebration 2018 Four-Day EventMusical sets by Sheila E., fDeluxe and New Power Generation supergroup and 'Prince: Live on the Big Screen' concert event highlight second annual fest

Dolores O’Riordan's Boyfriend Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Singer“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone,” Koretsky wrote. “My heart is broken and it is beyond repair."

Robert Plant Brings 'New World' to 'The Late Late Show'The Led Zeppelin frontman also told host James Corden about entering a karaoke competition against an Elvis impersonator.