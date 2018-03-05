Photo Credit Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Many acts have expanded their branding into world of beers and liquor and Metallica may be the next act to do so. According to WhiskyCast, veteran distiller Dave Pickerell has been working with the band on a new Metallica-themed whiskey, and they’ve also got their eyes on investing in a new distillery.

“I can just say that we’re going to make a killer whiskey product, and probably build a little distillery someplace as well … putting all the logistics together and crashing just as hard as we can,” the former Maker’s Mark master distiller said in a recent WhiskyCast interview.

Though Pickerell revealed the potential for a deal, the band has yet to comment on their involvement and backing of the whiskey venture. The group does have a rather full plate at the moment, having just announced their North American tour plans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live