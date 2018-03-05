Many acts have expanded their branding into world of beers and liquor and Metallica may be the next act to do so. According to WhiskyCast, veteran distiller Dave Pickerell has been working with the band on a new Metallica-themed whiskey, and they’ve also got their eyes on investing in a new distillery.
“I can just say that we’re going to make a killer whiskey product, and probably build a little distillery someplace as well … putting all the logistics together and crashing just as hard as we can,” the former Maker’s Mark master distiller said in a recent WhiskyCast interview.
Though Pickerell revealed the potential for a deal, the band has yet to comment on their involvement and backing of the whiskey venture. The group does have a rather full plate at the moment, having just announced their North American tour plans.